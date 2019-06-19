Missile Test Demonstrates 'Short-Range' Addition to Ground-Based Air Defenses - Raytheon

A short-range missile launched from Norway's national surface-to-air missile defense system successfully destroyed a target, demonstrating the ability to augment existing air defenses with an additional layer to defeat short-range attacks, defense contractor Raytheon announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A short-range missile launched from Norway 's national surface-to-air missile defense system successfully destroyed a target, demonstrating the ability to augment existing air defenses with an additional layer to defeat short-range attacks, defense contractor Raytheon announced on Wednesday.

"This flight test opened the door for NASAMS [National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System] customers to add a vital, short-range layer to their ground-based air defense," Raytheon Vice President for Air Warfare Systems Kim Ernzen said in a press release.

Raytheon's AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missile (AMRAAM) engaged and destroyed a target during a recent flight test supported by the Royal Norwegian Air Force at the Andoya Test Center in Norway, the release added.

The release described the AMRAAM as a "triple-threat" missile that can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack and surface-launch missions without modifications.