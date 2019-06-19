UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missile Test Demonstrates 'Short-Range' Addition To Ground-Based Air Defenses - Raytheon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:53 PM

Missile Test Demonstrates 'Short-Range' Addition to Ground-Based Air Defenses - Raytheon

A short-range missile launched from Norway's national surface-to-air missile defense system successfully destroyed a target, demonstrating the ability to augment existing air defenses with an additional layer to defeat short-range attacks, defense contractor Raytheon announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A short-range missile launched from Norway's national surface-to-air missile defense system successfully destroyed a target, demonstrating the ability to augment existing air defenses with an additional layer to defeat short-range attacks, defense contractor Raytheon announced on Wednesday.

"This flight test opened the door for NASAMS [National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System] customers to add a vital, short-range layer to their ground-based air defense," Raytheon Vice President for Air Warfare Systems Kim Ernzen said in a press release.

Raytheon's AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missile (AMRAAM) engaged and destroyed a target during a recent flight test supported by the Royal Norwegian Air Force at the Andoya Test Center in Norway, the release added.

The release described the AMRAAM as a "triple-threat" missile that can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack and surface-launch missions without modifications.

Related Topics

Norway From

Recent Stories

MH17 Crash Investigators Want to Find Who Sent Buk ..

2 minutes ago

CDGP demolishes illegally constructed stairs in Pe ..

2 minutes ago

Minister announces three sports stadium, football ..

2 minutes ago

Tanker damaged by Iranian-linked limpet mine: US N ..

40 minutes ago

Italian Businesses Display Growing Interest in Inv ..

2 minutes ago

Bellingcat Publishes List of 12 Individuals Allege ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.