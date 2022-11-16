UrduPoint.com

Missile That Landed In Poland Fired By Ukrainian Troops To Down Russian Missile - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The missile that fell in Poland was fired by Ukrainian troops to shoot down a Russian missile as per preliminary data, AP reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

US President Joe Biden convened early on Wednesday an emergency meeting with several Group of Seven and NATO leaders following the missile incident.

After the talks, the US leader said that based on trajectory, it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said late on Tuesday that no strikes on targets near Ukrainian-Polish state border had been made by Russian means of destruction.

