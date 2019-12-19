Missile Warning System Developed in China With Russian Help Purely Defensive - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the early-warning system for a missile attack, which is developed in China with Russian help, is purely defensive

"I think that China itself is able to create an early-warning system for a missile attack.

But with our help, they will do it faster. This will positively affect the defense capability of our strategic partner. But this is not an attack system ... This is a system for an early warning of a missile attack, which means that this system works when you are attacked. This is a purely defensive system," Putin said.