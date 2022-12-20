Missiles Hit Donetsk Hospital, Kindergarten as Result of Shelling - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Missiles have hit a hospital and a kindergarten in Donetsk after the shelling of the city by Ukrainian troops, mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, one of the buildings of the Kalinin hospital and kindergarten were hit," Kulemzin said on Telegram, adding that houses and cars were damaged in the vicinity of the site.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik correspondent reported that the Ukrainian military shelled the city with "Grad" rockets, according to preliminary information.