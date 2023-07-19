Open Menu

Missiles Launched By North Korea Likely Fell Outside Japan's EEZ - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Ballistic missiles presumably launched by North Korea on Tuesday seem to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the NHK broadcaster reported, citing Japanese government sources.

Earlier in the day, NHK reported that North Korea fired two possible ballistic missiles.

According to sources, the projectiles likely have fallen outside into the Sea of Japan but outside the country's EEZ.

