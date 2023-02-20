TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) North Korea launched several missiles on Monday, all of them landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese media report.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing the South Korean military, that Pyongyang test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard issued warnings, saying that there were three launches carried out by North Korea on Monday.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Japan's Ministry of Defense, that multiple missiles were launched by Pyongyang on Monday; all of them landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

A crisis response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with Pyongyang's suspected Monday launches, according to Japanese media reports.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).