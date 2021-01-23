UrduPoint.com
Missiles Launched Toward Baghdad Airport, No Casualties Reported - Iraqi Security Agency

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:07 PM

Three missiles were launched toward the Baghdad International Airport, the press office of the Iraqi security agency said on Saturday, adding that there were no casualties following the incident

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Three missiles were launched toward the Baghdad International Airport, the press office of the Iraqi security agency said on Saturday, adding that there were no casualties following the incident.

Two projectiles exploded outside the airport, the third fell on a residential building, causing minor damage," the press office said, as quoted by the INA news agency.

The attack did not lead to any flight delays or cancellations, the news agency added, citing a spokesperson for the Iraqi Civil Aviation Administration.

The Baghdad International Airport is often targeted by missile attacks but such incidents rarely lead to casualties among the population.

