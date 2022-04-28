Missiles That Struck Kherson Were Fired From Nikolayev Region - Sputnik Correspondent

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Tochka-U missiles that struck the Ukrainian city of Kherson were fired from the Nikolayev Region, which is controlled by Ukrainian troops, a Sputnik correspondent saw their flight and the strikes on the city near the television center.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the center of Kherson, not far from the television center, was attacked from the positions of Ukrainian troops with Tochka-U and Uragan missiles.

A Russian security source told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops fired three Tochka-U missiles at Kherson, two of them were shot down.