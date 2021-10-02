Missing Belarusian Reporter Mozheiko Allegedly in Police Custody

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter with the Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda daily, is believed to be in police custody following a controversial publication.

Komsomolskaya Pravda editor-in-chief Vladimir Sungorkin told Sputnik that the Belarusian reporter went missing before reappearing in a prison near Minsk. His apartment in the Belarusian capital was searched.

"There were seven prosecutors. He is in the well-known Okrestina detention center in Minsk," Sungorkin said.

Vyasna, an unregistered rights advocacy group in Belarus, earlier said on social media that Mozheiko was arrested in Moscow on Friday.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda went offline in Belarus on Wednesday. The country's communications ministry said it took the website down for publishing a story that undermined national security.

Sungorkin suggested in a comment to Sputnik that the offending article was penned by Mozheiko, who interviewed a classmate of a man suspected of shooting dead a national security officer during a Tuesday raid.