Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:19 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Thursday expressed fears that Chinese journalist and activist, Sophia Huang Xueqin, has been arrested by the Chinese authorities, having disappeared on September 19.

"Chinese journalist and activist Sophia Huang Xueqin is feared to have been arrested in China after disappearing on September 19. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) expresses concern for Huang's safety and stands in solidarity with Huang who has faced harassment by Chinese authorities for exercising freedom of expression," the statement said.

Huang has reportedly been out of contact with her friends since September 19, the day before she planned to travel to London via Hong Kong to enter a postgraduate program at the University of Sussex.

According to the IFJ, Huang and her escort, labor activist Wang Jianbing, were allegedly arrested by the Chinese authorities. IFJ cited sources saying that Wang may have been arrested for inciting subversion of state power with meetings organized by him and his friends. The reasons for Huang's arrest remain unknown.

Huang plays an important role in China's version of the so-called #MeToo movement, whose members publicize sex crime allegations. In 2018, the journalist published a report on the sexual harassment faced by Chinese women working as journalists.

In June 2019, Huang protested in Hong Kong against the now-withdrawn extradition bill and shared her experience on the internet. In October 2019, she was arrested by the Chinese authorities for three months for disorderly conduct.

