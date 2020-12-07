UrduPoint.com
Missing Indian MiG-29K Pilot's Body Found - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

The body of the Indian Navy pilot Nishant Singh who was missing since his MiG-29K crashed in the Arabian Sea has been found, Indian media reports said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The body of the Indian Navy pilot Nishant Singh who was missing since his MiG-29K crashed in the Arabian Sea has been found, Indian media reports said Monday.

An Indian Navy MiG-29K training plane crashed on November 26 after taking off from the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya. One pilot was found.

The body was found on seabed some 230 feet below the surface and 30 miles off the coast of Goa, the ANI news agency reported.

This is the third MiG-29K accident in India over the past year.

Earlier, an accident occurred in February, when the jet fighter crashed after flying into a flock of birds over Goa. The pilots managed to steer the plane away from populated areas. In November last year, a MiG-29K crashed near a village in the state of Goa. Both pilots ejected safely.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy acquired 45 of these supersonic fighters for $2 billion from Russia to operate from INS Vikramaditya.

