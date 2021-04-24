UrduPoint.com
Missing Indonesian Submarine Discovered In Waters Near Bali - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:42 PM

Missing Indonesian Submarine Discovered in Waters Near Bali - Reports

A submarine of the Indonesian naval forces that had lost contact with the command a few days ago was discovered in the waters near Bali island, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Indonesian Navy chief of staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A submarine of the Indonesian naval forces that had lost contact with the command a few days ago was discovered in the waters near Bali island, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Indonesian Navy chief of staff.

Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 people aboard lost contact with the navy on Wednesday after a training drill near Bali. Local media reported that sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday.

A number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, have offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation find the submarine.

