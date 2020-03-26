UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Mali Opposition Leader Kidnapped

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Missing Mali opposition leader kidnapped

Leading Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse has been kidnapped, the government said Thursday, in a first for a politician of his rank in the war-torn West African state

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Leading Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse has been kidnapped, the government said Thursday, in a first for a politician of his rank in the war-torn West African state.

A former finance minister and presidential contender, Cisse went missing in jihadist-ridden central Mali on Wednesday afternoon in circumstances that remain unclear.

His Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) party released a statement later on Wednesday saying Cisse and his team had failed to turn up for an expected appointment and could not be reached by phone.

On Thursday, Malian government spokesman Yaya Sangare released a communique referring to Cisse's disappearance as a "kidnap," without offering further details.

"All the arrangements are being made to find the missing people and return them to their families," the statement said.

Two URD party members, who requested anonymity, also told AFP that the politician had been kidnapped.

Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in the north in 2012, and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict in Mali has engulfed the centre of the country and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists are active in the area of central Mali where Cisse and his team disappeared.

They were in the volatile region to campaign ahead of a parliamentary poll on Sunday, his party said.

The election has long been delayed because of chronic insecurity in the country.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Democracy Mali Burkina Faso Niger Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi govt halts Pakistan from signing Hajj agreem ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown continues in Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

38 flour sale points set up in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Virus-stricken cruise ship told to leave Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom Continues Building Nuclear Power ..

2 minutes ago

Romanian Health Minister Resigns Amid Global COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.