Missing Sailors Likely Inside Sunken Vessel In Barents Sea, At Depth Of 426 Ft - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Most sailors who went missing after Russia's Onega ship sunk in the Barents sea on Monday may still be inside the vessel that is approximately at a depth of 426 feet, a spokesman of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Most sailors who went missing after Russia's Onega ship sunk in the Barents sea on Monday may still be inside the vessel that is approximately at a depth of 426 feet, a spokesman of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the vessel capsized and sank due to ice formation. There were 19 people on board, two of them were rescued.

The ministry told Sputnik on Monday that 17 others were believed to be dead.

"The sunken ship is at a depth of 130 meters [426 feet]. Most likely, most of the 17 people are inside the sunken vessel," the spokesman said.

The representative also said that it is planned to send a deep-sea underwater vehicle to the crash site that is capable to operate at depths of over 1,100 feet. The vehicle is expected to arrive on Thursday morning.

