Missing US student located in Spain: French prosecutor

An American student who disappeared in November from his university in eastern France has made contact with his parents from Spain, a French prosecutor said Friday.

"We have just learned that Kenneth DeLand was able to speak to his parents today. He is thought to be in Spain," Eric Vaillant, chief prosecutor for the city of Grenoble, told reporters.

"No problem" had been reported with his health, he added.

DeLand, 21, was studying French at the University of Grenoble-Alpes as part of an exchange programme with his St. John Fisher University in New York state.

He was reported missing in late November and French prosecutors opened an investigation on Monday into the "worrying disappearance."According to his father, DeLand's phone had last indicated his location on November 30, and he had last been spotted at a Decathlon sports shop in Montelimar, southern France.