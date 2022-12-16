UrduPoint.com

Missing US Student Located In Spain: French Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Missing US student located in Spain: French prosecutor

An American student who disappeared in November from his university in eastern France has made contact with his parents from Spain, a French prosecutor said Friday.

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :An American student who disappeared in November from his university in eastern France has made contact with his parents from Spain, a French prosecutor said Friday.

"We have just learned that Kenneth DeLand was able to speak to his parents today. He is thought to be in Spain," Eric Vaillant, chief prosecutor for the city of Grenoble, told reporters.

"No problem" had been reported with his health, he added.

DeLand, 21, was studying French at the University of Grenoble-Alpes as part of an exchange programme with his St. John Fisher University in New York state.

He was reported missing in late November and French prosecutors opened an investigation on Monday into the "worrying disappearance."According to his father, DeLand's phone had last indicated his location on November 30, and he had last been spotted at a Decathlon sports shop in Montelimar, southern France.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange France Student Grenoble New York Spain November From

Recent Stories

Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National D ..

Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National Day

2 minutes ago
 Apartment block fire leaves 10 dead in France's Ly ..

Apartment block fire leaves 10 dead in France's Lyon

2 minutes ago
 France players sidelined ahead of World Cup final

France players sidelined ahead of World Cup final

2 minutes ago
 APS Peshawar martyrs remembered

APS Peshawar martyrs remembered

2 minutes ago
 Sony Considering Building Semiconductor Factory in ..

Sony Considering Building Semiconductor Factory in Southwestern Japan - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Schumer, Pelosi Say Biden Should Run for Reelectio ..

Schumer, Pelosi Say Biden Should Run for Reelection in 2024 - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.