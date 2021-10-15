Missing woman in German floods found dead in Netherlands

The body of a woman reported missing in deadly floods that struck western Germany in July has been found in Rotterdam, likely transported by the Rhine river 300 kilometres across the border, German police said Friday

The corpse was found in the Netherlands some weeks ago, but only at the end of September were investigators able to make the link to the missing woman through a DNA sample.

The discovery brings the number of people still missing from the floods to two, while the death toll rises to 182.