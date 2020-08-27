UrduPoint.com
Mission Control Center in US Moved to Back-Up Location Over Hurricane Threat - Cosmonaut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Mission Control Center in Houston was moved to a back-up location because of the threat of hurricane Laura, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner said Thursday.

"Hurricane Laura has come to Houston. The personnel at the MCS-H moved to a back-up center in San Antonio," the cosmonaut said on Twitter.

