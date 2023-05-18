Mission of African Countries on Ukraine First One That Moscow, Kiev Accepted - Official

The mission of African countries on Ukraine is the first of its kind that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to accept, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission Jean Yves Ollivier told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The mission of African countries on Ukraine is the first of its kind that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to accept, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission Jean Yves Ollivier told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin and Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.