UrduPoint.com

Mission Of African Countries On Ukraine First One That Moscow, Kiev Accepted - Official

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mission of African Countries on Ukraine First One That Moscow, Kiev Accepted - Official

The mission of African countries on Ukraine is the first of its kind that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to accept, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission Jean Yves Ollivier told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The mission of African countries on Ukraine is the first of its kind that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to accept, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission Jean Yves Ollivier told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin and Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Brazzaville Vladimir Putin July

Recent Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, ..

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, members meet CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 FDA commends Pakistan's efforts in strengthening d ..

FDA commends Pakistan's efforts in strengthening drug regulatory infrastructure

2 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers delegation calls on Federal Ministe ..

Punjab lawyers delegation calls on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inqui ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inquires after injured policemen

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission of Int ..

Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission of Integrity sign MoU

7 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After ..

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After 'Fraud' Discovered in Massach ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.