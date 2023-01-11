Mission of Souyz MS-22 Extended, Crew to Return on Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The mission of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft crew to the International Space Station (ISS) is extended due to the impossibility of the cosmonauts returning on their damaged ship, the crew will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will fly to the ISS in February via unmanned mode, Russian state space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

On December 15, 2022, a leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin.

"The mission of Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio to the ISS is being extended. They will return to Earth on Soyuz MS-23," Borisov said.

The CEO added that Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft will fly to the ISS via unmanned mode due to fact that a manned flight will be possible no sooner than early March.

"A manned flight with one cosmonaut requires a technical revision of the spacecraft, proper documentation, additional training of the cosmonaut and is possible no earlier than early March. The unmanned flight provides the necessary reliability, taking into account positive statistics, and can be sent to the station at an earlier date, as early as February 20, 2023," Borisov said.

Roscomos also announced that it has been experimentally proven that the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was damaged by a meteorite, and the technical defect version was not confirmed.

"The version of technical damage to the radiator during the manufacturing process has been reviewed and was not confirmed. The results of the study allowed us to confirm that the damage was done by a sporadic meteorite," Borisov said.