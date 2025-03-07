Open Menu

Mission Over For Private US Lander After Wonky Landing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Mission over for private US lander after wonky landing

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Intuitive Machines' second Moon mission ended in disappointment Friday after its spacecraft tipped over and was left unable to recharge its solar-powered batteries, mirroring the US company's first attempt last year.

It marked a premature conclusion to a mission that had sparked excitement in the space community, thanks to its cutting-edge payloads, including a futuristic hopping drone, multiple rovers, an ice drill, and a 4g network test.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines (IM) had hoped to make history with Athena, a hexagonal lander roughly the height of a giraffe, designed to touch down on a spot called the Mons Mouton plateau, closer to the lunar south pole than any mission before.

But after traveling more than a million kilometers through space, the spacecraft came to rest inside a crater, 250 meters from its intended target, face down on the lunar surface.

A photo released by the company showed Athena resting on an incline, with Earth visible between two of its splayed landing legs -- a similar fate to IM's prior landing with its Odysseus spacecraft in February 2024.

Recent Stories

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Moro ..

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy

25 minutes ago
 One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, ..

One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti

25 minutes ago
 Health minister denies baseless news about CM's ac ..

Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mis ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to Pres ..

Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron

25 minutes ago
 Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

27 minutes ago
 US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tar ..

US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs

27 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..

28 minutes ago
 Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to ..

Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units

28 minutes ago
 Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika ..

Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project

28 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missi ..

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

28 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in house fire

One killed, four injured in house fire

28 minutes ago
 UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in S ..

UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World