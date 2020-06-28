UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mississippi Governor Ready To Sign Bill Removing Confederate Emblem From State Flag

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Mississippi Governor Ready to Sign Bill Removing Confederate Emblem From State Flag

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The governor of the US state of Mississippi Tate Reeves on Saturday has expressed his readiness to sign any bill that passes the legislature proposing to remove the Confederate emblem from the state's flag.

Mississippi is the only US state that still features the Confederate emblem on its flag. An ongoing debate to revise the 1894 flag has intensified following a month of civil rights protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May.

"The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag. The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it's time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it," Reeves wrote on Twitter.

The US retail corporation Walmart has already stopped displaying the Mississippi state flag in its stores due to the presence of the Confederate emblem, which is commonly seen as a symbol of slavery and racism in the US.

Statues and monuments commemorating notable Confederate personalities, such as famed general Robert E. Lee, have been targeted by civil rights protesters over recent weeks. Six people were arrested in Richmond, Virginia on Friday evening after clashes broke out near a Confederate monument in the city.

Earlier this week, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that Confederate monuments based on Capitol grounds in the city of Raleigh would be removed in the interests of public safety.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Richmond George Virginia Raleigh Minneapolis May From Walmart

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

6 minutes ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

32 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

3 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

34 minutes ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

3 hours ago

There was a projection of Rs31.5-32 per litre incr ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.