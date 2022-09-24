Mississippi Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime for Burning Cross - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) A 23-year-old Mississippi resident has been charged with a hate crime and arson for burning a cross in an attempt to threaten a Black family in Gulfport, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"Axel C. Cox, 23, has been charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten, interfere with and intimidate a Black family in Gulfport, Mississippi," the Justice Department said in a press relese. "Cox is charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a Federal felony.

"

On December 3, 2020, Cox threatened, intimidated and interfered with a Black family's enjoyment of their housing rights by burning a cross in his front yard and threatened and uttered racially derogatory comments at his Black neighbors, the release said.

If convicted, Cox faces up to ten years in prison for interfering with the family's housing rights and another ten years for using fire to commit a federal felony. the release added.

Cox could also be fined as much as $250,000 for each charge, according to the release.