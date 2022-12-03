UrduPoint.com

Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime For Burning Cross - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Burning Cross - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime when he burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate a neighboring Black family, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"Axel C. Cox, 24, of Gulfport, admitted to violating the Fair Housing Act when he used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors and burned a cross to intimidate them," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Cox admitted to gathering supplies from his residence, putting together a wooden cross in his front yard and propping it up so his Black neighbors could see it, the release said.

"Cox then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire. Cox admitted that he burned the cross because of the victims' race and because they were occupying a home next to his," the release added.

Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 and faces serving up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.

Related Topics

Fire Oil Fine Man Gulfport March Family From Race Housing

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

14 minutes ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

14 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

19 minutes ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

19 minutes ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

14 minutes ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.