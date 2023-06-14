Mississippi Police Officer Who Shot 11-Year-Old Boy Suspended Without Pay - Reports

A Mississippi city's governing body voted to suspend a police officer who mistakenly shot and seriously injured an eleven-year-old boy, CNN reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A Mississippi city's governing body voted to suspend a police officer who mistakenly shot and seriously injured an eleven-year-old boy, CNN reported.

The Indianola, Mississippi, Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 Monday night to suspend without pay Sergeant Greg Capers, who shot Aderrien Murry while responding to a domestic disturbance call in May.

The Murry family has been insistent that the police department fire and charge Capers. His mother, Nakala Murry said her son was fitted with a chest tube and placed on a ventilator at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after his lung collapsed and he suffered broken ribs and a lacerated liver.

Aderrien was released from the hospital days after the incident and is continuing to recover, his family said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has the police bodycam footage and is investigating the incident, the report added.

The Murry family has filed a $5 million lawsuit in federal court, citing reckless endangerment, excessive force, negligence, civil assault and battery, among other counts.

Indianola Mayor Ken Featherstone told the news outlet he looks forward to making everyone whole but the city "doesn't have $5 million in the bank."