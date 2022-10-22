UrduPoint.com

Missouri AG Says US Court Granted Request To Depose Psaki, Fauci Over Censorship Collusion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A US Federal court granted a request by the State of Missouri to depose several top Biden administration officials, including presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci and former White House spokesperson  Jen Psaki, over possible collusion with tech companies to censor speech, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced.

"The court has granted our request to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan and other Biden administration officials relating to collusion with social media to suppress free speech," Schmitt said on Friday, sharing a copy of the court order.

The US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri's request to depose Fauci, Psaki, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy among other senior Biden administration officials, according to the filing.

The lawsuit cites alleged suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 "lab leak" theory and concerns about election integrity as examples of the defendants colluding with or coercing social media companies to censor speech they did not favor.

