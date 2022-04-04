UrduPoint.com

Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana Sue Biden For Ending COVID-Era Border Expulsion Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana Sue Biden for Ending COVID-Era Border Expulsion Policy

Three US state governments are suing the Biden administration for scrapping pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions that allow for migrant deportations on public health grounds, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Three US state governments are suing the Biden administration for scrapping pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions that allow for migrant deportations on public health grounds, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release on Monday.

"Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry are suing the Biden Administration for rescinding the public health policy, Title 42, during the worst border crisis in decades," the release stated.

The revocation will result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border that will have a devastating impact not just on border states but across the country, Schmitt said.

"Title 42 is a crucial tool for controlling the influx of illegal aliens at our Southern border," he added.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced it will terminate the Title 42 public health policy on May 23. The policy has been into effect since March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away thousands of migrants in an effort to keep communicable diseases, like COVID-19, out of the country, the release noted.

Related Topics

Trump United States March May Border 2020

Recent Stories

EU Unable to Abandon Russian Gas Imports Right Now ..

EU Unable to Abandon Russian Gas Imports Right Now - German Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Nearly entire global population breathing polluted ..

Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Germany Makes Proposals on Increasing Sanctions' P ..

Germany Makes Proposals on Increasing Sanctions' Pressure on Russia - Baerbock

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Create Non-Traditional Types of Weaponry ..

Russia to Create Non-Traditional Types of Weaponry - Deputy Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to benefit from China's experience in pov ..

Pakistan to benefit from China's experience in poverty alleviation: Experts

38 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.