Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana Sue Biden for Ending COVID-Era Border Expulsion Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Three US state governments are suing the Biden administration for scrapping pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions that allow for migrant deportations on public health grounds, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release on Monday.

"Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry are suing the Biden Administration for rescinding the public health policy, Title 42, during the worst border crisis in decades," the release stated.

The revocation will result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border that will have a devastating impact not just on border states but across the country, Schmitt said.

"Title 42 is a crucial tool for controlling the influx of illegal aliens at our Southern border," he added.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced it will terminate the Title 42 public health policy on May 23. The policy has been into effect since March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away thousands of migrants in an effort to keep communicable diseases, like COVID-19, out of the country, the release noted.