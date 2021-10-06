Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Triple Murder After US Supreme Court Greenlights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The US state of Missouri executed Ernest Johnson who was convicted of killing three people in 1994, a state official said.

"This evening, the state carried out the court-ordered sentence of death for Mr. Johnson. The execution was carried out pursuant to state law," the official said on Tuesday.

Johnson, 61, was executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, according to state officials.

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court rejected Johnson's bid for a stay of execution.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday also rejected calls to grant Johnson clemency because he had an intellectual disability.

The Governor's office said Johnson's claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court.