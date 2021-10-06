UrduPoint.com

Missouri Executes Man Convicted Of Triple Murder After US Supreme Court Greenlights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 AM

Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Triple Murder After US Supreme Court Greenlights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The US state of Missouri executed Ernest Johnson who was convicted of killing three people in 1994, a state official said.

"This evening, the state carried out the court-ordered sentence of death for Mr. Johnson. The execution was carried out pursuant to state law," the official said on Tuesday.

Johnson, 61, was executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, according to state officials.

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court rejected Johnson's bid for a stay of execution.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday also rejected calls to grant Johnson clemency because he had an intellectual disability.

The Governor's office said Johnson's claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Governor

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

3 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

4 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

4 hours ago
 Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.