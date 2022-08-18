Missouri Man Indicted for Threatening Arizona Election Official - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The US charged a Missouri man for allegedly leaving a threatening voice message on the personal cell phone of an Arizona election official related to an audit of ballots in the 2020 elections, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A Missouri man was indicted yesterday for allegedly leaving a voicemail containing a threat on the personal cell phone of an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Maricopa County, Arizona," the department said in a press release.

Arizona was one of the key battleground states in the 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won narrowly, although a ballot audit was called for by Republicans who alleged voter fraud, echoing former President Donald Trump's accusations.

Auditors released a report in September of 2021 that confirmed Biden's victory.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, in a personal voice mail on or about May 19, 2021, according to the release, said the election official will never make it to the next board meeting if there are "any more troubles" amid the forensic audit of returns.

If convicted, Hoornstra faces as much as five years in prison for making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years in prison for making a threatening telephone call.