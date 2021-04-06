UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missouri Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Attempting To Buy Chemical Weapon- US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Missouri Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Attempting to Buy Chemical Weapon- US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Missouri resident Jason William Siesser has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he tried to purchase a chemical weapon on the dark web, the US Justice Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"A Missouri man was sentenced to 12 years in Federal prison without parole today for attempting to purchase a chemical weapon, capable of killing hundreds of people, on the dark web with Bitcoin," the release said.

On August 4, Siesser pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to acquire a chemical weapon on two occasions between June 14 and August 23, 2018 and one count of aggravated identity theft, the release said.

The defendant used Bitcoins to place orders for a highly toxic chemical in amounts capable of killing many people, the release also said.

During a search warrant at Siesser's residence, law enforcement officers located boxes with about 10 grams of cadmium arsenide, 100 grams of cadmium metal and 500 ml of hydrochloric acid, the release added.

Siesser was planning to use the chemicals to kill a person that became a reason for a painful breakup as writings found in the residence showed, according to the release.

Related Topics

Bitcoin Man June August 2018 Weapon

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

51 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

51 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

1 hour ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

45 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.