Missouri Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Attempting to Buy Chemical Weapon- US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Missouri resident Jason William Siesser has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he tried to purchase a chemical weapon on the dark web, the US Justice Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"A Missouri man was sentenced to 12 years in Federal prison without parole today for attempting to purchase a chemical weapon, capable of killing hundreds of people, on the dark web with Bitcoin," the release said.

On August 4, Siesser pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to acquire a chemical weapon on two occasions between June 14 and August 23, 2018 and one count of aggravated identity theft, the release said.

The defendant used Bitcoins to place orders for a highly toxic chemical in amounts capable of killing many people, the release also said.

During a search warrant at Siesser's residence, law enforcement officers located boxes with about 10 grams of cadmium arsenide, 100 grams of cadmium metal and 500 ml of hydrochloric acid, the release added.

Siesser was planning to use the chemicals to kill a person that became a reason for a painful breakup as writings found in the residence showed, according to the release.