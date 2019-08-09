Missouri Police Identify Armed Man Arrested at Walmart for Making Terrorist Threat

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The armed suspect arrested in a Walmart in the US state of Missouri has been identified and will be charged with making a terrorist threat, the Springfield Police Department said on Friday.

"On Aug. 8 Springfield Police Officers arrested Dmitriy N. Andreychenko (09/29/98) for 1st degree making a terrorist threat. Once formal charges are filed, more info will be released. Thank you to the media & our community for your patience as this investigation continues," the police said via twitter.

On Thursday, Andreychenko allegedly walked into a Walmart in Springfield dressed in tactical gear and carrying arms. He was seen pushing a shopping cart around while recording himself on a cell phone, FOX news reported.

Walmart employees pulled a fire alarm and the suspect allegedly tried to exit the store but was stopped by an off-duty firefighter and later taken into police custody at the Greene County Jail, the report said.

The incident in Springfield comes on the heels of two deadly mass shootings in the US states of Texas and Ohio that left at least 31 people dead, prompting calls by legislators and others for imposing measures to better check the purchases of firearms as well as restrict possession by people who may be mentally unstable or act to stop those who show signs they will do harm to others.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.