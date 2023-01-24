Missouri Senator Calls for Nation-Wide TikTok Ban

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Republican Senator Josh Hawley is planning to introduce legislation that would ban TikTok, the popular video app, in the United States, citing concerns about China and the well-being of US children as sufficient reasoning, he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

"TikTok is China's backdoor into Americans' lives. It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health.

Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide," Hawley said on social media.

The announcement comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law restricting the use of TikTok on Federal government devices. Currently, TikTok access from state government devices is restricted in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok has at least 100 million users in the United States.�