Missouri Town Agrees to $3Mln Settlement for Excessively Ticketing Motorists - Legal Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Maplewood, Missouri, has agreed to a $3.25 million settlement in a lawsuit that charged the town's police for unconstitutionally jailing thousands of motorists and forcing them to pay fees and fines in the millions of dollars, the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders said on Tuesday.

"For years, the city of Maplewood wrote thousands of tickets to raise millions of Dollars in revenue," ArchCity Defenders said in a press release. "Plaintiffs alleged that the city would either use jail or the prospect of jail to get money from people who were ticketed in the form of exorbitant fines and bonds, with little to no legal process. This resulted in poor people, and mostly Black people, who were jailed for days at a time until Maplewood had extorted as much money as possible from them.

"

The police had issued nearly 85,000 tickets from 2011 through 2021 and generated $6.4 million in revenue for the town, the release said.

A US Federal court approved the class action settlement and the settlement money will be distributed to more than 7,000 people jailed by Maplewood police and more than 20,000 people who paid Maplewood fines and fees in the ten year period, the release said.

Since the filing of the lawsuit, the number of issued tickets has declined by 70% and revenue from the municipal court has fallen almost two-thirds, the release added.