Missouri Walmart Gunman Charged With Making Terrorist Threat - County Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) An armed man arrested in a Walmart shopping center in the US state of Missouri has been charged with making a terrorist threat, the Green County prosecutor's office announced in a statement.

"Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announces that Dimitriy N. Andreychenko, 20 years old, of Springfield, Missouri, has been charged today with making a terrorist threat in the second degree for events which occurred yesterday, August 8, 2019, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3150 W. Republic St., Springfield, Missouri," the release said on Friday. "Making a terrorist threat in the second degree is a class E felony and is punishable by up to 4 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and/or a fine of up to $10,000."

On Thursday, according to authorities, Andreychenko walked into a Walmart store in Springfield carrying a firearm before being apprehended by a firefighter.

No shots were fired.

Andreychenko was wearing a military uniform and was recording video on his phone camera, local media reported. One of the Walmart employees turned on the fire alarm and the building was evacuated.

Andreychenko's citizenship remains unknown.

"This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and it put our associates and customers at risk," a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement, adding that the suspect is no longer welcome in stores.

The incident comes after the latest in a series of mass shootings over the weekend. At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

