Mistake-Prone US Fed, IMF, World Bank Likely To Eventually 'Disappear' - Investor Rogers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:49 PM

The US Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will eventually all disappear, renowned American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik

"The United States, for instance, has had three central banks in our history. The first two disappeared because they made a lot of mistakes," Rogers said. "The one we have now is making a lot of mistakes too and it will eventually disappear. Because all financial institutions throughout history that make mistakes and get overconfident usually disappear."

Rogers went on to say that the Fed's disappearance will not happen this year and likely not until after the IMF and the World Bank cease to exist.

"IMF and the World Bank will probably disappear before the Federal Reserve does," he added. "I am not a fan of the IMF or the World Bank because they've never been right about anything. If you get annual reports of the IMF, and you read it, they'll say, 'Oh, this country is great, great, great.' Five years later, they're bankrupt. Most of the time, they make mistakes.

Those bureaucrats love their jobs. They all get paid so much money."

Rogers went on to say, however, that those working for the IMF and World Bank are well respected in the world community and make lots of money.

"I mean, they have friends everywhere all over the world. They have bankers who love them, because a lot of people make a lot of money from the IMF and the World Bank, and a lot of bureaucrats have wonderful jobs and get paid a lot of money for working for the World Bank," the investor added.

Rogers's comments come at a particularly challenging time for the Fed, which is navigating a crisis of depositor confidence in regional and mid-sized US banks and the threat of recession from increases in interest rate hikes meant to counter inflation.

Rogers is a high-profile investor and international financial commentator. In the 1970s he founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund with billionaire George Soros. Currently based in Singapore, he is the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests, Inc.

