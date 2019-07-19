UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mitiga Airport In Tripoli Closed Amid Bombardment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Mitiga Airport in Tripoli Closed Amid Bombardment

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport was temporarily closed on Thursday over artillery fire, according to the airport's Facebook page.

A source in the Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik that it had opened fire at a suspicious warplane near Mitiga.

Mitiga is often closed due to shooting.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

Related Topics

Fire Army Facebook Tripoli Libya April From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

46 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

2 hours ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

2 hours ago

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karac ..

2 hours ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.