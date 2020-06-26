UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mitsotakis, Erdogan Hold 1st Phone Call Amid Tensions Around Shelf Exploration - Athens

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Mitsotakis, Erdogan Hold 1st Phone Call Amid Tensions Around Shelf Exploration - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, which was their first contact after bilateral tensions took another turn in light of Ankara's planned exploration in areas considered by Athens to be a part of its continental shelf.

"The leaders discussed the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to tackle them, as well as issues related to the opening of borders and the restart of tourist flows," the prime minister's office said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

The two also agreed to "keep bilateral communication channels open," the office added.

In late May, Turkey's government newspaper published Turkish Petroleum Corporation's applications for drilling off Greek islands based on a controversial deal on maritime boundaries with Libya's Tripoli-based government

Greece strongly condemned it as another attempt to usurp its sovereign rights.

The country deems the Ankara-Tripoli deal illegal, rallying support for this position among the international community.

Amid the escalation, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos even said that his country was ready for a military response to Turkey, if necessary.

Another aspect of bilateral tensions is migration issue and Turkey's regular threats to open the "gates" to Europe for refugees.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Turkey Athens Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan May Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

11 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.