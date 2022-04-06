UrduPoint.com

Mitsotakis, Nuland Discuss Ukraine, Greece-US Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that he had met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Washington - Athens bilateral relations.

During her official visit to Greece, Nuland is heading an interagency delegation that has an aim to discuss "regional security, economic issues, and bilateral priorities" both with officials and civil society.

"Thorough exchange of views with Under Secretary Nuland on Ukraine and the latest developments in our region. Reaffirmed the excellent level of our bilateral relations with the US," Mitsotakis tweeted.

Nuland also held a "brief meeting" on Tuesday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with the issue of bilateral strategic partnership being high on the agenda.

"Î met with V.Nuland to discuss opportunities to further advance the Greece-US strategic partnership in all areas.

A productive exchange of views on the situation in #Ukraine following the Russian invasion & developments in #EasternMediterranean," Dendias tweeted.

Later in the day, Nuland also held a meeting with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, where the parties discussed expansion and deepening of the strategic defense partnership between the two countries alongside with Ukrainian developments and foreign aid to Kiev. Speaking of the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Panagiotopoulos stated that Greece supports bilateral and trilateral cooperation with countries in the region as a pillar of security and stability.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

