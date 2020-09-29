Mitsotakis Says Tensions in Eastern Mediterranean Dominated Agenda of Talks With Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that the escalated situation in the eastern Mediterranean and aggressive actions of Ankara were at the core of his recent talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mitsotakis and Pompeo, who is on his two-day visit to Greece, were speaking at Souda Bay military base on the Greek island of Crete.

"It is clear, however, that security issues in the Eastern Mediterranean remain predominant in our discussions. It is a very sensitive area which has recently been tested by Turkish aggression. By provocative actions outside of International Law. With an unnecessarily extreme rhetoric that often charges the climate. But also with tactics that do not often confirm the sincerity of its intentions. By energies, that is, that are contrary to the values of the western world," Mitsotakis said, as quoted by the Greek City Times news portal.

The Greek prime minister stressed that Pompeo shared Athens' position in the conflict, envisaging the inadmissibility of unilateral actions and compliance with the norms of the international law.

"I am pleased to note that Mr. Pompeo shares our views. That he understands that the tension between two NATO member states, in the end, does not benefit anyone. And that he is opposed to any arbitrary action that a priori torpedoes any bona fide dialogue. And that, of course, international law must remain the constant compass for all of us," Mitsotakis stated.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.