Mitsotakis Sends Letter To EU Over Turkey's Planned Exploration On Greek Shelf - Spokesman

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent letters to the EU leadership in light of Turkey's intention to launch oil and gas exploration in areas considered by Athens to be a part of its continental shelf, the government spokesman said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent letters to the EU leadership in light of Turkey's intention to launch oil and gas exploration in areas considered by Athens to be a part of its continental shelf, the government spokesman said on Thursday.

On Monday, Athens condemned Turkish Petroleum Corporation's intention to receive operation rights in the region as another attempt to usurp Greece's sovereign rights, It noted that the move had followed the signing of the controversial deal on maritime boundaries between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government. The same day, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador to lodge a protest.

"After Turkey's provocative and illegal behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean, which culminated with the publication of an application for a license for exploration and production of hydrocarbons by the state-owned Turkish oil company in Turkey's government newspaper, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent letters to European Council President Charles Michel and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Stelios Petsas said at a briefing.

The spokesman noted that any escalation on part of Ankara would "lead not to a Greek-Turkish crisis, but a crisis in EU-Turkey relations."

Petsas added that at the moment there are no plans for a phone call or meeting between Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When asked whether the start of Turkish exploration on Greek shelf would become a casus belli for Athens, he replied: "I would not like to give characteristics at this point, except that we are doing everything necessary to protect our sovereign rights."

The spokesman also rejected media reports about migrants allegedly amassing near the Evros border with Turkey.

