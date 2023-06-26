Mitsotakis Sworn In as Greek Prime Minister After Receiving Mandate From President

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the center-right New Democracy party that won elections in Greece, received on Monday a mandate from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to form a new government.

"An hour ago I received the results of the elections. They are known to all of us. You have a majority sufficient to form a government.

I am giving you a mandate to form a government," Sakellaropoulou said.

Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister in the Athens presidential palace in a televised ceremony.

At 14:00 GMT, he is expected to announce the composition of the new government that will be sworn in on Tuesday.

The New Democracy party won 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament in Sunday's parliamentary elections. Mitsotakis has been the party's leader since 2016 and served as prime minister from July 2019 until May 2023.