Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression'

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday at a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that Greece is facing an escalation of "Turkish aggression" and provocations, as well as threats to Greek sovereignty.

Colonna, who is on a working visit to Greece, met with Mitsotakis earlier in the day. It is her first visit to Athens since taking office.

"The prime minister informed Colonna of the escalation of Turkish aggression and provocations, as well as the threats from the (Turkish) officials regarding the sovereignty of Greece, noting that the neighboring country is causing tension, undermining the security and stability in the region," the prime minister's press service said in a statement, adding that Mitsotakis reaffirmed the need for a dialogue based on the principles of international law.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis and Colonna also exchanged views on international, regional, and European issues, primarily on the energy crisis.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis spoke about the measures taken by the government to overcome the energy crisis and confirmed the need to solve this problem with a coordinated European response.