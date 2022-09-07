UrduPoint.com

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation Of Turkish Aggression'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday at a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that Greece is facing an escalation of "Turkish aggression" and provocations, as well as threats to Greek sovereignty

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022)

Colonna, who is on a working visit to Greece, met with Mitsotakis earlier in the day. It is her first visit to Athens since taking office.

"The prime minister informed Colonna of the escalation of Turkish aggression and provocations, as well as the threats from the (Turkish) officials regarding the sovereignty of Greece, noting that the neighboring country is causing tension, undermining the security and stability in the region," the prime minister's press service said in a statement, adding that Mitsotakis reaffirmed the need for a dialogue based on the principles of international law.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis and Colonna also exchanged views on international, regional, and European issues, primarily on the energy crisis.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis spoke about the measures taken by the government to overcome the energy crisis and confirmed the need to solve this problem with a coordinated European response.

Later in the day, Colonna said after the talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias that France will support Greece and Cyprus if their national sovereignty is threatened.

"France said this and I repeat that it (France) will be on the side of Greece and Cyprus in case of a threat to their national sovereignty," Colonna said, as quoted by Greek broadcaster ERT.

The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. A new round of tension began on August 23, when Greece used S-300 air defense systems to capture and escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet.

Tensions between the countries further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue.

