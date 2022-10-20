UrduPoint.com

Mitsubishi Electric Fines Over 20 Employees For Falsifying Equipment Test Results

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Japanese company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation said on Thursday that it had decided to fine 22 current and former high-ranking employees after the revealed cases of falsification of the results of equipment tests.

The employees will have to reimburse part of their salary and return pension benefits, the company said.

According to the company, an independent investigation found 197 cases of fake equipment evaluations at 17 out of 22 company's facilities across Japan. In particular, the falsification of data concerned such equipment as the air conditioning system for trains, electrical panels for commercial enterprises, and others.

The first reports of fake equipment test results appeared last summer.

Then it was reported that the employees of the plants for at least 35 years also falsified the results of testing the air conditioning system of trains. Then, in April of this year, the company said it had also uncovered falsified test results of high-power transformers that were then shipped to large industrial facilities. The results were reportedly falsified at the Ako plant for 40 years.

Former company president Takeshi Sugiyama and chairman Masaki Sakuyama resigned due to the scandal.

Mitsubishi Electric is part of Mitsubishi Corp., founded in 1954. The corporation owns assets in the energy, metallurgy, engineering, and consumer goods sectors and operates in more than 80 countries. Mitsubishi Corp. headquarters is located in Tokyo.

