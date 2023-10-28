Open Menu

Mixed Day For Global Stocks As Oil Prices Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Global stocks were mixed Friday following uneven earnings as worries over the middle Eastern conflict lifted oil prices.

Following a positive session in Asia, bourses in Europe and New York mostly fell, extending a rough patch for equities.

"We are seeing the sellers are relentless and clearly in control," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments, adding that "the market is repricing for a potential increased military involvement in the Middle East."

Strong earnings from Amazon and Intel lifted the Nasdaq, but the other two major indices finished lower.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,117.37, down 0.5 percent for the day and off more than 10 percent from July 31 -- technically a correction.

A closely-watched indicator of US inflation stayed steady in September. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.4 percent from a year ago -- the same rate as in the preceding two months.

The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The figures "had a sticky feel to them, meaning they lacked a stronger trend of disinflation," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"That is apt to keep the Fed in a more hawkish mindset... the Fed won't be thinking about a rate cut anytime soon," he said.

The inflation data comes after figures released Thursday showed that the US economy had its best growth since late 2021 during the third quarter.

Asian equity markets rose on the strong US tech earnings, but European stocks finished lower as a number of companies failed to meet earnings expectations.

Meanwhile, oil prices finished up more than two percent following US strikes of Iranian-linked militias in Syria as officials in Washington insisted they did not want to widen the Middle East conflict.

It was the first US strike on Iranian interests since March, breaking a stretch of calm after the Biden administration opened quiet diplomacy with the US arch-enemy that led to a prisoner swap and conversations on Iran's disputed nuclear program.

The October 7 assault by Hamas and Israel's retaliatory strikes have inflamed the region. Iran's clerical leaders back Hamas, while the United States is the foremost ally of Israel.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 32,417.59 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 percent at 4,117.37 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.4 percent at 12,643.01 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,291.28 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 14,687.41 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.4 percent at 6,795.38 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 percent at 4,014.36 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 30,991.69 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 17,398.73 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,017.78 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0567 from $1.0563 on Thursday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.65 Yen from 150.40 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2120 from $1.2129

Euro/pound: UP at 87.17 pence from 87.08 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.9 percent at $90.48 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.8 percent at $85.54 per barrel

Related Topics

Syria Prisoner Israel Iran Europe Washington Nuclear Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Same Price New York United States Middle East Euro March July September October Stocks Market From Best Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

6 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

10 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

12 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

13 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

14 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

14 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

14 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World