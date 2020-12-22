UrduPoint.com
Mladenov Rejects UN Libya Envoy Role, Resigns From UN - Spokesman

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he will not assume the position of the special envoy for Libya and will resign from the United Nations when his term ends on December 31, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"On Monday, Nickolay Mladenov informed formed the Secretary-General that when his term as a Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process ends on December 31, he will resign from the United Nations and will not be able to take up the position of the Special Envoy for Libya, for which as you know he has been considered," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that Mladenov's decision was taken due to personal and family reasons, and the resignation letter "was not part of the plan."

Last week, the UN Security Council approved the appointment of Mladenov as a new Special Envoy for Libya.

