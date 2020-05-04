Mladic appeal at The Hague pushed back to June

The delayed appeals hearing of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, sentenced to life imprisonment, will take place in June, the UN announced on Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The delayed appeals hearing of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, sentenced to life imprisonment, will take place in June, the UN announced on Monday.

The hearing, initially scheduled for March, had to be postponed after Mladic, 77, underwent an operation doctors had said was to remove a benign polyp from his colon.

Mladic, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia was sentenced to life behind bars in 2017 for his role in the country's bloody 1990 civil war.

This included for genocide committed by his Bosnian Serb forces in the small eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica in mid-1995, Europe's worst bloodshed since World War II.

About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the 1992-95 war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart after the fall of communism.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal (IRMCT) said that Mladic was "recovering well from the surgery" that he underwent onMarch 28 and stressed the need to hold the appeal "without delay when it issafe and practicable to do so".