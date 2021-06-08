(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) has confirmed its anti-Serbian stance after affirming the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, Republica Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021)

Earlier on Tuesday, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs.

"The Hague Tribunal, by its verdict on the appeal of Ratko Mladic, once again confirmed its role as an anti-Serbian court, which claims responsibility for war crimes not on the basis of evidence, but on the basis of the nationality of the accused," the president of Serbian majority entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina told the RTRS broadcaster.