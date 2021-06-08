UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mladic's Verdict By Hague Tribunal Confirms Court's Anti-Serbian Stance - Republica Srpska

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:27 PM

Mladic's Verdict by Hague Tribunal Confirms Court's Anti-Serbian Stance - Republica Srpska

The Hague-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) has confirmed its anti-Serbian stance after affirming the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, Republica Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Hague-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) has confirmed its anti-Serbian stance after affirming the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, Republica Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs.

"The Hague Tribunal, by its verdict on the appeal of Ratko Mladic, once again confirmed its role as an anti-Serbian court, which claims responsibility for war crimes not on the basis of evidence, but on the basis of the nationality of the accused," the president of Serbian majority entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina told the RTRS broadcaster.

Related Topics

The Hague Bosnia And Herzegovina Chamber Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

1 hour ago

Dutch sensation Van der Poel doubles up on Tour de ..

38 seconds ago

Pavlyuchenkova in first Grand Slam semi-final at 5 ..

40 seconds ago

US Energy Agency Expects Crude Oil Prices to Stabi ..

41 seconds ago

CM calls for joint efforts for protection, restora ..

44 seconds ago

343,472 persons vaccinated against corona

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.