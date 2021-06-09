MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia believes the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals' (IRMCT) conviction of Ratko Mladic is hypocritical amid acquittal of other participants of Yugoslav wars, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs Mladic.

"The conviction of R. Mladic looks hypocritical amid the acquittal by 'The Hague justice' of other participants in the conflict of those years, such as Croatian General A. [Ante] Gotovina, Kosovar R. [Ramush] Haradinaj and Bosniak field commander N. [Naser] Oric," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.