UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mladic's Verdict Hypocritical Amid Acquittal Of Other Participants Of Conflict - Moscow

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Mladic's Verdict Hypocritical Amid Acquittal of Other Participants of Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia believes the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals' (IRMCT) conviction of Ratko Mladic is hypocritical amid acquittal of other participants of Yugoslav wars, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs Mladic.

"The conviction of R. Mladic looks hypocritical amid the acquittal by 'The Hague justice' of other participants in the conflict of those years, such as Croatian General A. [Ante] Gotovina, Kosovar R. [Ramush] Haradinaj and Bosniak field commander N. [Naser] Oric," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

Related Topics

Russia The Hague Chamber Criminals

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

21 minutes ago

Dacoits gang busted in okara

6 minutes ago

U.S. agricultural futures rise

7 minutes ago

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

35 minutes ago

Kenya launches strategy to boost mental health

7 minutes ago

Govt launches Rs 3 bln safety & security project f ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.