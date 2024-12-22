Open Menu

MLB Legend Henderson, Career Stolen Base Leader, Dead At 65

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Rickey Henderson, Major League Baseball's career stolen base leader, has died at age 65, his family announced on Saturday.

Henderson played 24 MLB seasons for nine different clubs from 1979 to 2003, including four stints with the Oakland Athletics, with whom he won a World Series title in 1989.

Henderson also won a World Series crown in 1993, three months after being traded from the A's to Toronto.

"For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Rickey was one of the most accomplished and beloved Athletics of all-time.

"He also made an impact with many other clubs during a quarter-century career like no other. He epitomized speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the lineup. Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans."

Nicknamed "The Man of Steal," Henderson holds MLB records with 1,406 career stolen bases and 2,295 career runs scored and set the one-season record of 130 stolen bases in 1982. No other player has 100 steals in a season.

Pamela Henderson, Rickey's widow, confirmed his death after a brief hospital stay due to illness, releasing a statement calling her husband "a legend on and off the field," and adding: "Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount.

"Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends and fans -- all of which have brought immense comfort.

"

The 10-time All-Star outfielder was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 in his first year of eligibility.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing," the A's said in a statement. "His loss will be felt not only by A's fans but also by baseball fans around the world.

"Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A's fans."

Henderson, who would have turned 66 on Christmas day, finished with 3,055 hits, 297 home runs and 1,115 runs batted in with a .279 batting average.

- 'More than an icon' -

He was named the American League's Most Valuable Player in 1990, among the 12 seasons when he was the AL stolen base leader.

In 1991, Henderson broke Lou Brock's old MLB stolen base record by swiping his 939th career base.

"For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer," the A's said. "He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum."

In addition to Oakland and Toronto, Henderson played for the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Anaheim Angels, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he played his final game in 2003.

Henderson served as an assistant coach for the Mets in 2007 after spending a year as a special instructor for batting and base stealing.

More Stories From World